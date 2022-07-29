Thomasville boys raise money for family in need

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The young boys behind a lemonade stand are back and raising money for yet another family in need.

The community service organization was started by four brothers, William Casper, Thomas Casper, JC Wise and Neil Wise. They’re hoping to serve the community with each lemonade they sell.

So far, they have hosted five lemonade stands. The most recent one raised $6,500 for a girl with cancer.

Four brothers are behind the fundraising efforts that happen through a lemonade stand. (WALB)

“It’s super great to see the people’s smiles on their faces when we give them the donation. It’s just crazy how this has become so big,” said Thomas, one of the brothers.

This month’s lemonade stand was dedicated to a family impacted by a rare genetic disorder.

Samantha Love’s newborn twins were diagnosed with Williams disease last year. Caroline and Adelyn have been in the hospital for eight months of their lives.

“We’re trying to help their family and make it not near as hard as it should be,” said JC, another brother.

One twin has also already gone through two open heart surgeries.

The Love family said their twins are miracles and should not have to go through what they are. (Samantha Love)

“As a mother, you want to be able to fix everything and for the first time, I was not able to fix everything,” said Samantha Love, mother of the two twins.

On Friday, the boys raised over $5,000 for the Love family. Samantha said the funds will help her family with income as she’s had to be out of work as a special-ed teacher for 11 months.

“We’re finding our new normal. I haven’t worked since having them. This past week, I’ve had five days without pay, so this fundraiser is really helpful to us because it helps us with our everyday bills,” she said.

And that help comes from young perfect strangers.

The Wise brothers and Casper brothers originally wanted to use the lemonade stand as a summer job. (WALB)

“It feels good to do something this summer to help out the people who need it,” said Neil.

Lemon-aid Stand for a Cause is still accepting donations for the Love family.

Anyone who would like to donate can find more information online.

