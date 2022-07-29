Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Terrell County hopes to turn heads in 2022

The Greenwaves are excited for what the 2022 season has to offer
The Greenwaves are excited for what the 2022 season has to offer(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Dawson, the Greenwaves from Terrell County are excited for this upcoming fall.

It will be year number four for head coach Jack Harris and the guys are looking to build on a six win season from a year ago.

After only one postseason appearance from 2011 to 2018, the Greenwaves have punched a berth in each of the past three seasons.

The program will be looking to continue that streak and Coach Harris is hoping to find out what his team is made of early on.

”I think the kids that are here want to get to work, you know in the weight room is one thing, but when it comes to football you’re really not going to know anything until you get the pads on,” said Harris. “I mean everybody looks good in shorts, I mean but until you get that contact and until you see what kids are going to do, until you get to really evaluate where we’re at in pads, it’s kind of like a hope and dream. You know certainly we are dreaming for a great season and we’re hoping for a great season but until we get those pads on and we get that contact in, we really don’t know.”

The Greenwaves open their season August 26th at home against Robert F Munroe.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Academy Recovery
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars
Dougherty County
Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail
Albany Police Department
Albany juvenile arrested in robbery attempt
Lee County
Missing Lee Co. juvenile found
Lee County school system welcomed 70 new teachers to their staff.
Lee Co. welcomes 70 new teachers

Latest News

GSW hosted a basketball camp this week to close out their summer youth camp schedule
Lady Canes host youth basketball camp
Campers run through ground ball drills at Packer Park
Little Lady Packer softball camp returns to Moultrie
A few Packers linebackers line up for a drill during practice
Packers enter 2022 confident under Sean Calhoun
The Knights defensive line prepares for a drill during practice
Knights prepare for first season In GIAA