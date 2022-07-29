Terrell County hopes to turn heads in 2022

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Dawson, the Greenwaves from Terrell County are excited for this upcoming fall.

It will be year number four for head coach Jack Harris and the guys are looking to build on a six win season from a year ago.

After only one postseason appearance from 2011 to 2018, the Greenwaves have punched a berth in each of the past three seasons.

The program will be looking to continue that streak and Coach Harris is hoping to find out what his team is made of early on.

”I think the kids that are here want to get to work, you know in the weight room is one thing, but when it comes to football you’re really not going to know anything until you get the pads on,” said Harris. “I mean everybody looks good in shorts, I mean but until you get that contact and until you see what kids are going to do, until you get to really evaluate where we’re at in pads, it’s kind of like a hope and dream. You know certainly we are dreaming for a great season and we’re hoping for a great season but until we get those pads on and we get that contact in, we really don’t know.”

The Greenwaves open their season August 26th at home against Robert F Munroe.

