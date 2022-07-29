Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Sen. Ossoff laces up for annual Congressional Baseball Game

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republicans swept Democrats 10-0 in the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity Thursday night. Despite the Democrats’ loss, there were no hard feelings on the field at Nationals Park.

“It’s a great tradition,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who played for the Democrats.

All of the ticket revenue for Thursday’s game is going to local charities, like the Boys and Girls clubs of Washington and the Washington Literacy Center. So far, the game has raised over $1 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Academy Recovery
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars
Dougherty County
Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail
Albany Police Department
Albany juvenile arrested in robbery attempt
Lee County
Missing Lee Co. juvenile found
Lee County school system welcomed 70 new teachers to their staff.
Lee Co. welcomes 70 new teachers

Latest News

Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama inmate executed despite opposition from victim’s family
Sen. Ossoff laces up for annual Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Joni Ernst plays in the 2022 Congressional Baseball Game
Iowa lawmakers swap Field of Dreams for Nationals Park
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-AL, hits the field for Alabama in the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Mo Brooks represents Alabama in Congressional Baseball Game