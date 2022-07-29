Rain chances drop, heat levels rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and storms moved in before noon and continued into early evening. Isolated strong storms quickly weakened while areas of rain slowly moved northeast. Overnight drier and mostly clear with seasonably warm mid 70s.

For the weekend rain chances drop and temperatures rise. Other than a stray shower or two look for plenty of sunshine with highs mid 90s while feels like readings climb to and above 100°. Practice heat safety by staying hydrated, staying cool and heeding any signs of heat related illnesses.

Virtually a carbon copy Sunday of summer heat and humidity with only a passing shower or two.

Next week brings a pattern change as scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely each afternoon Wednesday through Friday. Near average temperatures hold with highs low-mid 90s and lows mid 70s.

