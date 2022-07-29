Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Rain chances drop, heat levels rise

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and storms moved in before noon and continued into early evening. Isolated strong storms quickly weakened while areas of rain slowly moved northeast. Overnight drier and mostly clear with seasonably warm mid 70s.

For the weekend rain chances drop and temperatures rise. Other than a stray shower or two look for plenty of sunshine with highs mid 90s while feels like readings climb to and above 100°. Practice heat safety by staying hydrated, staying cool and heeding any signs of heat related illnesses.

Virtually a carbon copy Sunday of summer heat and humidity with only a passing shower or two.

Next week brings a pattern change as scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely each afternoon Wednesday through Friday. Near average temperatures hold with highs low-mid 90s and lows mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Academy Recovery
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars
Baby Emi was just one of seven children in the whole world with the rare disease by the name of...
South Ga. baby with rare disease passes away, family helping others afflicted with same disease
Jackie "Bijay" McMillan had been serving a life sentence in federal prison for a slew of...
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
Lee County school system welcomed 70 new teachers to their staff.
Lee Co. welcomes 70 new teachers
Dougherty County
Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail

Latest News

Lower rain chances, heat levels rise
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday July 29
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend hotter and drier
Weekend hotter and drier
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday July 28