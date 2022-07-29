Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police: Train derailment reported in Vienna

A trail derailed in Vienna on Friday morning, according to the Vienna Police Department.
A trail derailed in Vienna on Friday morning, according to the Vienna Police Department.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A trail derailed in Vienna on Friday morning, according to the Vienna Police Department.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Friday. One of the wheels broke on a rail car, which caused the derailment.

Slow down in the area of HWY 41 South at the City Limits sign!

Posted by Vienna Police Department on Friday, July 29, 2022

“No hazardous material was aboard the rail cars. Also, there are no road closures to report. CSX personnel stated that they should be done in the area around 1 p.m.,” police said in a Facebook post.

CSX advised that this morning around 1AM one of the wheels broke on a rail car causing a slight derailment. No hazardous...

Posted by Vienna Police Department on Friday, July 29, 2022

Police also encouraged drivers to be mindful of the cross traffic at Roseburg and Highway 41 and to slow down when coming into the area.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Academy Recovery
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars
Baby Emi was just one of seven children in the whole world with the rare disease by the name of...
South Ga. baby with rare disease passes away, family helping others afflicted with same disease
Dougherty County
Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail
Lee County school system welcomed 70 new teachers to their staff.
Lee Co. welcomes 70 new teachers
Albany Police Department
Albany juvenile arrested in robbery attempt

Latest News

According to a press release from the U.S. Army, Staff Sgt. William O. Wood of the Army Air...
Remains of Valdosta native who served in World War II arriving to TLH Friday
City leaders and law enforcement are turning to a new security system to decrease crime in the...
Thomasville police want new device to help fight crime
Thomasville police want new device to help fight crime
Thomasville police want new device to help fight crime
Another dog that was found on Wildfair Rd. also. They have now gave the puppy a new name,...
Animal Control finds dumped dogs in Dougherty Co.