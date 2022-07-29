Police: Train derailment reported in Vienna

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A trail derailed in Vienna on Friday morning, according to the Vienna Police Department.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Friday. One of the wheels broke on a rail car, which caused the derailment.

“No hazardous material was aboard the rail cars. Also, there are no road closures to report. CSX personnel stated that they should be done in the area around 1 p.m.,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police also encouraged drivers to be mindful of the cross traffic at Roseburg and Highway 41 and to slow down when coming into the area.

