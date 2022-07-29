Packers enter 2022 confident under Sean Calhoun

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Moultrie, a new era is underway on the gridiron at Colquitt County.

Sean Calhoun returns to the sidelines at Mack Tharpe Stadium for the first time since 2015. That same year, he helped lead the Pack to a national title as the offensive coordinator.

Now, he looks to do the same as the head man.

The Packers were a first round exit in 2021 and that has the guys entering this fall with a chip on their shoulder.

Now, the guys are hungry to prove that they are still one of the best teams that 7A has to offer.

They bought in very quick, I mean everybody got with the program. They got to working hard because we’ve got a chip on our shoulder to try and take back what’s ours,” said Packers senior defensive lineman Julian Harper. “So we’ve got to keep pushing, working harder, pushing everybody and getting back on the right track.”

“Attendance this summer has been fantastic and you know these guys want to get better, they want to compete and they want to win,” said Calhoun. “They wanna take the Packers back to the state championship game and they want to hold up that trophy. So that’s what we’re working towards but again, we’re trending in the right direction.”

The Packers open their season August 20th at Lowndes against Deerfield Beach.

