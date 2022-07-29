Moultrie store to give back before school starts

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Raceway in Moultrie is set to host its annual back-to-school and customer appreciation event.

Owner Suhail Saqi is helping kids and parents get ready for the new school year. He is making strides to do anything he can for his community. His passion for people is what drives him to do more.

It is important for kids to start the school year off with what they need.

Debby Earle is the general manager of Raceway and the organizer of the event. (Source: WALB)

“Since I’ve met Suhail, he’s the owner of Raceway and he’s always been about giving back to the community and I’ve been able to be on board with him on that. So, I’ve been able to help him with everything. And it certainly gives you a feeling of accomplishment or whatever, to be able to give back to the community. And you know, our kids are our future. So, if you can help the kids, you help the future,” said Debby Earle, who organized the event.

Suhail continues to do new acts of kindness each year. His brother Rohail Saqi spoke on his behalf.

“Every year, he tries to do something new whether that’s give back to the schools to give back to our local fire houses or the veterans,” his brother said.

Rohail Saqi is the brother of Suhail Saqi, the owner of Raceway in Moultrie. (Source: WALB)

It doesn’t take long to make an impact in the community, as this owner hit the ball rolling as soon as he got here.

“We need more people like him in the community, a lot more people he hasn’t even been in the community that long and already giving back so much to it already,” said Nneka Simpson, a Moultrie resident.

There are enough supplies to help over 300 students and teachers in need. All money raised from the raffle will go to the American Legion. The event will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at Raceway.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.