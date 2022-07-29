Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Little Lady Packer softball camp returns to Moultrie

Campers run through ground ball drills at Packer Park
Campers run through ground ball drills at Packer Park(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Over at Packer Park, the Colquitt County softball program saw their Little Lady Packer Camp return this week.

It was a two-day session that saw more than 30 young ladies hit the diamond in Moultrie.

Year after year, the Packers are state contenders and they enjoy giving back every summer, their continued success breeds interest and the goal is to continue growing the game of softball here in South Georgia.

“First thing is have fun, because I know that’s the first question that the parents are going to ask them in the car is did you have fun today, but I want them to learn something,” said Packers head coach Chance Pitts. “I want them to take a piece away from hitting, fielding, running, whichever part that they enjoy most. I want them to take a part from that, learn from that and just also build that love of the game because that’s what it’s all about. I told them on the first day that softball is a game that is meant to be fun, that’s what it was invented for and just to have fun and build that love again.”

A fun camp for everyone that came out and the Lady Packers season is set to begin in early August.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Academy Recovery
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars
Dougherty County
Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail
Albany Police Department
Albany juvenile arrested in robbery attempt
Lee County
Missing Lee Co. juvenile found
Lee County school system welcomed 70 new teachers to their staff.
Lee Co. welcomes 70 new teachers

Latest News

The Greenwaves are excited for what the 2022 season has to offer
Terrell County hopes to turn heads in 2022
GSW hosted a basketball camp this week to close out their summer youth camp schedule
Lady Canes host youth basketball camp
A few Packers linebackers line up for a drill during practice
Packers enter 2022 confident under Sean Calhoun
The Knights defensive line prepares for a drill during practice
Knights prepare for first season In GIAA