Little Lady Packer softball camp returns to Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Over at Packer Park, the Colquitt County softball program saw their Little Lady Packer Camp return this week.

It was a two-day session that saw more than 30 young ladies hit the diamond in Moultrie.

Year after year, the Packers are state contenders and they enjoy giving back every summer, their continued success breeds interest and the goal is to continue growing the game of softball here in South Georgia.

“First thing is have fun, because I know that’s the first question that the parents are going to ask them in the car is did you have fun today, but I want them to learn something,” said Packers head coach Chance Pitts. “I want them to take a piece away from hitting, fielding, running, whichever part that they enjoy most. I want them to take a part from that, learn from that and just also build that love of the game because that’s what it’s all about. I told them on the first day that softball is a game that is meant to be fun, that’s what it was invented for and just to have fun and build that love again.”

A fun camp for everyone that came out and the Lady Packers season is set to begin in early August.

