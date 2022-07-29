Ask the Expert
Lady Canes host youth basketball camp

GSW hosted a basketball camp this week to close out their summer youth camp schedule
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Storm Dome was busy this week on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State as camp season continued for the Lady Canes basketball program.

Head coach Justin Payne welcomed in a slew of young talent for his annual youth camp, a three day session for all skill levels to get involved and just get better.

The goal is to maximize the time they have to help attendees learn with the time they get on the floor, but like many camps the techniques and skills is only part of what’s being offered.

“Just making friends, having fun, picking up some things that they can go back and work on at home,” said Payne. “Again, we just want to get better and have fun, so we’ve been having a whole lot of fun and it’s just a great opportunity just again, to give back to the community so we’re very, very excited about closing out our second camp.”

Another successful camp comes to a close, and the Canes will be back on the hardwood looking for another big season later this winter.

