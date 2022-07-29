Knights prepare for first season In GIAA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back inside the Good Life City, the Knights from Deerfield-Windsor saw a successful first day of fall camp on Monday.

The team enters year three under head coach Jake McCrae and this season they move to the GIAA where the Knights will once again see the likes of Valwood, TiftArea and Southland as region foes.

Just five wins for Deerfield-Windsor over the past two seasons., but they are excited for what this fall has to offer, and are ready to show the state what they’ve got.

”This is year three with these kids so we’re expecting some major growth and I think we’re getting it,” said McCrae. “Definitely mentally we’re getting it and physically with the weight room stuff we’re doing, we’re seeing it on both ends so hopefully we just put it together on the field and get some breaks.”

“This school has a great history of running South Georgia football and to show those guys, our friends, good buds that we aren’t anybody just to push over anymore, we’re here to stay, we’re here for good,” said senior wide receiver Chancellor Bacon. “The guys are all in, Coach McCrae makes sure that we are here and we’re super bought in and the program and what we’re going through, I think it’s exciting, everybody is as excited as I am to just be out there and show people what we are going to put on the field this fall.”

The Knights are hoping for an exciting fall and they open the season August 19th at home against Westfield.

