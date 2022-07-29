Ask the Expert
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring

Jackie "Bijay" McMillan had been serving a life sentence in federal prison for a slew of charges before he was sentenced on drug trafficking charges.(Source: WALB)
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive to the life sentence he is currently serving for murder.

McMillan pleaded guilty in January to a number of charges including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of marijuana. McMillan used contraband cell phones and compromised prison guards to coordinate the drug trafficking organization behind bars, according to Justice Department.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David Estes said in a release that McMillan distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and other drugs in state prison, fueled violent crime in Coffee County and beyond.

