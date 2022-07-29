Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Gov. Kemp issues $125 teacher supplement to offset classroom costs

(Live 5/File)
By Adam Murphy
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Teachers at Holly Springs Elementary in Douglasville made final preparations for the first day of school next week.

And with soaring inflation, it’s a costly proposition this year for fourth-grade teacher Katie Winslett.

“There’s a lot of things on our Amazon list, our personal list, and we kind of have a checklist at Walmart and we know what we want, we just don’t always have the funds to access it right at that moment,” Winslett said.

According to a nationwide survey from AdoptAClassroom.org, teachers spend an average of $750 out of pocket on classroom supplies.

“I probably, if I had to do a roundabout, maybe $800 is what comes out of pocket that I pour directly into my classroom for my students,” Winslett said.

To offset some of the cost, Governor Brian Kemp announced a $125 supplement for every public school teacher on Friday.

“I’m very confident in what our educators are doing to prepare our schools to be ready,” Gov. Kemp said.

He also offered teachers a $125 grant back in January. The $250 of assistance is a mere dent in the budget of most teachers but is still appreciated.

“So, when I got the news I was thrilled. Any kind of grant or help to cushion what we already pour into our classrooms from our personal funds is always super exciting,” Winslett said. “So, when you get any kind of grant or supplement, it immediately gets used and used well.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Academy Recovery
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars
Baby Emi was just one of seven children in the whole world with the rare disease by the name of...
South Ga. baby with rare disease passes away, family helping others afflicted with same disease
Lee County school system welcomed 70 new teachers to their staff.
Lee Co. welcomes 70 new teachers
Dougherty County
Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail
Albany Police Department
Albany juvenile arrested in robbery attempt

Latest News

A cash register at a local gas station advertising the Mega Millions lottery.
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
WALB
Tift Co. students head back to the classroom
WALB
Program participants get ‘second chance’ at finding a job
WALB
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot