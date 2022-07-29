Animal Control finds dumped dogs in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Investigators want your help with information about two dogs they believe were dumped in the same area and found a few days apart.

On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., Dougherty County Animal Control picked up a tan pit bull at the intersection of Hardup and Wildfair Road in Dougherty County. That’s where they say many dogs have been dumped in the past due to it being a remote area and it’s harder for them to be seen doing it.

“I think in people’s mind, they think if I put the animal out on a country road, then the animal will find that perfect farm scenario, but when they do that they leave the animal to desperate measures,” said Kelly Ryals Merritt, Vice President of Director of Boards for the Albany Humane Society.

The dog that they named Wildflower was found in bad shape. She had what looked to be a chemical burn on her, ruptured eyes, a urinary tract infection, and heartworms. Animal control also says she’d been used for breeding several times.

After speaking with Merritt, she says shelters are overcapacity so there’s really no need to breed dogs or spend top dollar on dogs when you can get purebred dogs from your local rescues, shelters, or humane societies.

“They probably should consider that when they breed these animals, they probably aren’t going to know where all of those puppies or kittens are going to. They also get into 8 and 10 puppy or kitten litters and then they are basically giving the animals to people that they don’t know how they are going to treat them, they don’t know what they’re going to do with them,” said Kelly.

On Wednesday, a blue pit bull was found in the same area that they have named Bluebell. She has a large and deep cut on the side of her mouth, along with several puncture wounds. She also had ticks eating her ears away, heartworms, and had been used for breeding. Something that Merritt wanted dog owners to consider is getting animals spayed and neutered.

“If people would do that one simple thing, we would see a huge reduction in suffering. It’s just such a simple answer. It’s such a simple answer just spay and neuter,” said Kelly.

A lot of people on social media suspect that the two dogs could’ve been used for fighting, but animal control said at this point, the scars do not appear to be from dog fighting. That’s because dogs that are fought tend to have small punctures all over their body and these did not.

“If a person notices that an animal has been there then all of a sudden after a year of what looks like training the animal is suddenly gone. Or they see a pattern of this really tough husky strong looking dogs being bred and then just all of a sudden their just disappearing, this can be an indication that there is fighting or breeding to fight going on,” said Kelly.

Overbreeding and dog dumping are a big problem for pit bulls causing homelessness, full shelters, and other issues.

If anyone wants to donate to help Wildflower or Bluebell, call Philema Road Animal Clinic or Westover Animal Hospital directly.

