Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mega Millions lottery is well over a billion dollars. On Friday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite visited several gas stations, and many of them had a decent amount of customers waiting to buy their lottery tickets!

Angela Milledge works at the Shell gas station on Highway 19 in Leesburg.

She tells me she also has played and that if she were to win, she’d share the money with her family.

Mega Millions sign at a local gas station. (WALB)

She also tells me the last few days have been extremely busy, and that people even show up to buy tickets around the time her shift starts at 6:30 a.m.

Angela Milledge works at a Shell gas station. (WALB)

“It’s very hectic because people have been playing a lot. And a lot more. Sometimes $100 worth, sometimes $200, sometimes 3. Sometimes $50. Sometimes just one play. In the past few days I haven’t been able to sit down,” Milledge said.

There’s still time to buy your lotto tickets, so make sure to go out and get yours for only $2.

