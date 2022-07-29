Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

Video from WALB
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mega Millions lottery is well over a billion dollars. On Friday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite visited several gas stations, and many of them had a decent amount of customers waiting to buy their lottery tickets!

Angela Milledge works at the Shell gas station on Highway 19 in Leesburg.

She tells me she also has played and that if she were to win, she’d share the money with her family.

Mega Millions sign at a local gas station.
Mega Millions sign at a local gas station.(WALB)

She also tells me the last few days have been extremely busy, and that people even show up to buy tickets around the time her shift starts at 6:30 a.m.

Angela Milledge works at a Shell gas station.
Angela Milledge works at a Shell gas station.(WALB)

“It’s very hectic because people have been playing a lot. And a lot more. Sometimes $100 worth, sometimes $200, sometimes 3. Sometimes $50. Sometimes just one play. In the past few days I haven’t been able to sit down,” Milledge said.

There’s still time to buy your lotto tickets, so make sure to go out and get yours for only $2.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Academy Recovery
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars
Baby Emi was just one of seven children in the whole world with the rare disease by the name of...
South Ga. baby with rare disease passes away, family helping others afflicted with same disease
Lee County school system welcomed 70 new teachers to their staff.
Lee Co. welcomes 70 new teachers
Dougherty County
Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail
Albany Police Department
Albany juvenile arrested in robbery attempt

Latest News

WALB
Tift Co. students head back to the classroom
WALB
Program participants get ‘second chance’ at finding a job
WALB
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
Gov. Kemp issues $125 teacher supplement to offset classroom costs