Albany attorneys to host book giveaway

Generous community donations will allow prosecutors in Albany to give away more than 2,000 books.

This is the first year they’ve done anything like this, but after collecting more than 2,000 books in just two months, they’re looking to make it an annual event.

Elizabeth Gibson and Sallay Jusu are part of the Dougherty Circuit Bar Association. That’s the group that’s organizing the event.

“People in the community saw that need and did not hesitate, so it gives me hope,” said Gibson.

“Our hope is that it would increase the level of reading for children in that area,” said Jusu.

Families and kids will be able to get free books, food and access to social services.

“That will be out there for mom and dad who may need assistance with certain things,” said Jusu.

The two work closely with people going through the judicial system. They see first-hand how necessary reading is.

“The moment for me was in a case a murder took place. The individual that called 911 couldn’t read the name of the street to tell the operator where they were located,” said Jusu

She said the caller had to use landmarks to describe where they were.

“This individual was well over 18. That is a problem in our community,” said Jusu.

They plan to use these books to help the literacy rate and expose kids to what else is around them.

“Being from Albany, I didn’t see beyond Albany until I realized the books could get me to the next level. Books could give me knowledge that could not be taken away from me,” said Gibson.

Being part of the district attorney’s office, they’re also using this opportunity to show that they’re not just here to prosecute, but to care for people.

They’re hosting the Family Literacy Night on Saturday, Aug. 6 at The Henderson Gymnasium, 701 Willard Avenue from 2-5 p.m. If you have new or gently used books you’d like to donate, you can drop them off at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department or the Albany Police Department.

