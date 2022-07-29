Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany attorneys to host book giveaway

The event is on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The event is on Saturday, Aug. 6.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Generous community donations will allow prosecutors in Albany to give away more than 2,000 books.

This is the first year they’ve done anything like this, but after collecting more than 2,000 books in just two months, they’re looking to make it an annual event.

Sallay Jusu is a prosecutor for Dougherty County.
Sallay Jusu is a prosecutor for Dougherty County.(WALB)

Elizabeth Gibson and Sallay Jusu are part of the Dougherty Circuit Bar Association. That’s the group that’s organizing the event.

“People in the community saw that need and did not hesitate, so it gives me hope,” said Gibson.

“Our hope is that it would increase the level of reading for children in that area,” said Jusu.

Families and kids will be able to get free books, food and access to social services.

“That will be out there for mom and dad who may need assistance with certain things,” said Jusu.

The two work closely with people going through the judicial system. They see first-hand how necessary reading is.

Coordinators are hoping to increase the literacy rate and expose kids to other opportunities.
Coordinators are hoping to increase the literacy rate and expose kids to other opportunities.(WALB)

“The moment for me was in a case a murder took place. The individual that called 911 couldn’t read the name of the street to tell the operator where they were located,” said Jusu

She said the caller had to use landmarks to describe where they were.

“This individual was well over 18. That is a problem in our community,” said Jusu.

They plan to use these books to help the literacy rate and expose kids to what else is around them.

“Being from Albany, I didn’t see beyond Albany until I realized the books could get me to the next level. Books could give me knowledge that could not be taken away from me,” said Gibson.

Elizabeth Gibson is a prosecutor for Dougherty County.
Elizabeth Gibson is a prosecutor for Dougherty County.(WALB)

Being part of the district attorney’s office, they’re also using this opportunity to show that they’re not just here to prosecute, but to care for people.

They’re hosting the Family Literacy Night on Saturday, Aug. 6 at The Henderson Gymnasium, 701 Willard Avenue from 2-5 p.m. If you have new or gently used books you’d like to donate, you can drop them off at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department or the Albany Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Academy Recovery
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars
Baby Emi was just one of seven children in the whole world with the rare disease by the name of...
South Ga. baby with rare disease passes away, family helping others afflicted with same disease
Lee County school system welcomed 70 new teachers to their staff.
Lee Co. welcomes 70 new teachers
Dougherty County
Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail
Albany Police Department
Albany juvenile arrested in robbery attempt

Latest News

Hundreds of people sat down with attorneys on Friday — free of charge — to expunge some things...
Program participants get ‘second chance’ at finding a job
Raceway in Moultrie is set to host its annual back-to-school and customer appreciation event.
Moultrie store to give back before school starts
Jackie "Bijay" McMillan had been serving a life sentence in federal prison for a slew of...
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
School leaders emphasized students and staff had high momentum starting off on the first day....
Tift Co. students head back to the classroom