Tift Co. Animal Shelter in need of food, foster homes

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several animal shelters in South Georgia have become overcrowded and many need more dog and cat food. That’s the case at Tift County Animal Shelter.

Tift County Animal Shelter currently has over 200 animals to maintain.

Shelter Director Candice Hernandez said their goal is to avoid euthanizing animals but sometimes, that is the only option.

“We work extremely hard with outside organizations, with no kill facilities all over the country, even into Canada, to get these dogs out of here and into homes. Local homes or far away homes, it doesn’t matter to us as long as they have a chance at life and are loved,” Hernandez said.

The shelter is overcrowded because it’s mating season for animals. Experts say the summer months are mating seasons for animals.

Ansley Hutto said she believes becoming an animal foster parent is the perfect way for you to have companionship. She’s 14 and said fostering animals helps to ease anxiety and boost self-confidence. She fosters kittens.

“It’s so many. Especially stray animals that are given up or not able to have a good home and it’s such a good thing for kids, especially my age to learn to take care of something else, other than ourselves,” Hutto said.

The shelter is asking the community to consider fostering and adopting these animals because it could save an animal’s life.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.