Thomasville introduces Kiel Angry as new hoops coach

Thomasville will see a new era on the hardwood this winter as Kiel Angry takes over as the...
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It was an exciting week over in the Rose City as Thomasville introduced their new head boys basketball coach.

A man who is very familiar to South Georgia, Kiel Angry, a 2001 graduate from Lee County will be taking the reigns.

Angry, arrived in Thomasville way back in 2006 and has been an assistant for the football and basketball programs in that time.

Most recently, the former Trojan has spent time as the Athletic Director for MacIntyre Park middle..

Now, Angry is ready to lead the Bulldogs and take them back to the top.

”Look at it as another step, it’s another stepping stone that this program has to go too,” said Angry. “We are faced with them type of obstacles all the time so I’m ready for it and the thing about it is you will know that you are playing Thomasville.”

And Coach Angry hopes to make the Bulldogs a force in AAA later this winter.

