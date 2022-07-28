Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Police: Man ‘either’ struck or dragged woman pregnant with his child, resulting in baby’s death

The unborn child died at the hospital, and the mother is now receiving treatment.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee man was indicted and taken into custody after a woman’s unborn child died following after police say she was “struck or dragged” by the man’s car.

Payton McCarty, 26, was indicted on felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers with the department responded to a call on June 16 around 2:45 a.m. when they found a pregnant 27-year-old woman in the street with life-threatening injuries, police said.

After investigating, officers determined that a domestic dispute took place, and McCarty, the father of the unborn child, “either struck or dragged the victim with his car and then fled the scene.”

The woman was taken to the hospital where her unborn child died. She is receiving treatment.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Academy Recovery
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars
Dougherty County
Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail
Lee County
Missing Lee Co. juvenile found
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Veronica Yarbrough, 66, was found safe but with minor injuries.
Missing Sylvester woman with dementia found

Latest News

Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his...
Forecast: Scorching heat wave extended in Northwest
Albany Police Department
Albany juvenile arrested in robbery attempt
The Boys and Girls Club of Albany needs $30,000 to keep their support a boy, support a girl...
2 Southwest Ga. Boys & Girls Clubs awarded grants from Taco Bell Foundation
A Massachusetts State Police K-9 named Frankie was killed while apprehending a fugitive,...
Police K-9 killed in line of duty by armed fugitive, authorities say