Paving their path on the pitch

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Jack Wright and Peyton Henderson enjoyed their summer playing in Greece for the Olympic Development Program.

At just 11 and 12 years of age, the boys have turned heads and just might be on the right track to one day playing for Team USA.

Overall, the boys have taken advantage of the experiences they have received and they have had a lot of fun making those memories together.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.