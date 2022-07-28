Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Paving their path on the pitch

Video from WALB
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Jack Wright and Peyton Henderson enjoyed their summer playing in Greece for the Olympic Development Program.

At just 11 and 12 years of age, the boys have turned heads and just might be on the right track to one day playing for Team USA.

Overall, the boys have taken advantage of the experiences they have received and they have had a lot of fun making those memories together.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Academy Recovery
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars
Dougherty County
Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail
Albany Police Department
Albany juvenile arrested in robbery attempt
Lee County
Missing Lee Co. juvenile found
Lee County school system welcomed 70 new teachers to their staff.
Lee Co. welcomes 70 new teachers

Latest News

Canes head coach Aaron Coombs instructs campers during their prospect camp
Canes host prospects for annual camp
Knights head coach Jake McCrae runs through instructions for campers at their annual youth camp
Knights host youth football camp
Thomasville will see a new era on the hardwood this winter as Kiel Angry takes over as the...
Thomasville introduces Kiel Angry as new hoops coach
The Kyle Keen era will begin on the diamond at Deerfield-Windsor beginning in 2023
Knights name Kyle Keen as new head baseball coach