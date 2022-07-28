Ask the Expert
Mom charged after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs, sheriff says

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tierra Lewis, 25, was arrested and charged...
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tierra Lewis, 25, was arrested and charged after her child tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.(Jones County Adult Detention Facility)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A Mississippi mother was arrested Tuesday on felony child abuse charges after her newborn tested positive for illegal narcotics.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 25-year-old Tierra Lewis was arrested and charged after her baby tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Lewis is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the department doesn’t tolerate these types of crimes and hopes to get justice for the child.

“History has proven that we don’t tolerate this type of behavior. This is a felony child abuse charge, and we will pursue justice,” Berlin said. “This type of criminal behavior involving a baby just makes me sick to my stomach.”

Officials did not say if the child suffered any injuries or health problems.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

