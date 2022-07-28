Knights name Kyle Keen as new head baseball coach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new era will officially get underway in 2023 for the Deerfield-Windsor baseball program, as the school announced Kyle Keen this as the programs new head coach.

Keen comes to Albany from Lee County where he has spent the last decade as an assistant coach.

Keen is also a Lee County grad who played for the University of Georgia back in the day.

The former Bulldog has seen a lot of success on the diamond and now he hopes to bring that success to the Knights, an opportunity Keen knows he is more than ready for.

”I’ve been coaching now for 13 years as an assistant and I felt it was time for me to try my hand out at a head coaching job,” said Keen. “I’m excited about the opportunity to build this program back to where it was in previous years. They have fallen off a little in the past four or five years but I’m ready for the challenge to get it back to where it was.”

Keen will look to make the Knights state contenders once again as they traverse the first year if the GIAA beginning in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.