Knights host youth football camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Deerfield-Windsor football program is busy this week building their program for years to come.

The Knights are in the midst of their youth camp which pairs the rising 4th-8th graders with the current varsity players.

A total of 20 future stars were able to experience a day in the life of an older Knight, and for head man Jake McCrae it’s all about setting the campers up for future success.

“I want them to have a great time but also I want them to understand the hard work and commitment it takes to be a great athlete and somebody that can go to the next level,” said McCrae. “The reason we have them out with the varsity kids right now is to give them a little bit of a fantasy varsity experience but to also get a little bit of insight that these kids become good players through hard work, not luck. So we’re going to have fun but we’re also going to give ourselves something to look forward too.”

A fun week for the Knights and the camp will run through Wednesday afternoon.

