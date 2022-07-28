Ignite College and Career Academy holds ribbon cutting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new academy in South Georgia hopes to “ignite” the spark for students and their future careers. All by giving them hands-on experiences to prepare for life after high school.

Ignite College and Career Academy have several career pathways for students. Including a state-of-the-art studio to help students get prepared with real-life experiences.

This new school is one of 56 college and career academies in Georgia that promotes student work ethic and economic growth.

“With our local economy, as well as our regional economy is that we will have students that will be work ready. Now when I say that we are not the end all for college readiness or career readiness, but rather the beginning. We get them ready to see the path that they need to take,” said Donald Gillman, CEO of Ignite College and Career Academy.

Becky Lightner is an instructor for AVTF courses. (Source: WALB)

“I’ve attended the Georgia Film Academy, and have brought that curriculum along with me to ignite in order to show the students that there are many opportunities in broadcasting, as well as photography, any type of audio any type of filming, even in television world,” said Becky Lightner, AVTF Instructor.

There is a lot that goes into the media industry but these students get a hands-on approach as to what it’s like as a career.

“They will be able to learn how to use these teleprompters for broadcasting, they will also learn how to do Premiere Pro which is an Adobe editing software that we will use. So we’ll learn how to use green screens. They will learn how to do professional editing, as well as photoshopping, certain items. They will also get into learning how to use tripods, cameras,” said Lightner.

Senior Trinity Brown said she likes how she can have free range of the work she produces.

“Well for me, it’s about creativity. Because in this class, you’re able to just let your creativity flow you’re given an assignment, but you get to make it your own you to put your own spin on it and I like that,” Brown said.

Rebecca Ingle is a graduate of Ignite College and Career Academy. She said she’s been able to step outside her comfort zone.

“I enjoy like all Marvel. That’s where I think I got most of my passion from to like, go into like the cinematics and everything,” Ingle said.

Students interested in media-related careers can get that experience right here in southwest Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.