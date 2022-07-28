Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Hospital delivers baby of Ukrainian refugee for free

Ukrainian refugee gives birth in Colorado, doctors cover all related medical expenses. (SOURCE: KMGH)
By Jaclyn Allen
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) – Ukrainian refugee Kseniia Malik was eight months pregnant when she fled her war-torn country and traveled to Colorado.

Malik’s aunt, who lives in Littleton, Colorado, begged her to join her there to escape the danger in Ukraine.

She and her husband and their two young children made the long trip but were concerned about the cost of having the baby in the U.S.

It was something of a godsend for Malik when doctors at Centura Littleton Adventist Hospital offered to take care of all the medical costs.

“When everything is ruined in your previous life, all plans or dreams destroyed, the kindness of people gives you hope,” Malik said.

Pamela Costanza, a registered nurse at the hospital, said the team wanted to do something to help someone from Ukraine.

“This was an opportunity that we could jump on,” she said.

Malik gave birth to her baby, named Regina, in June.

Regina entered the world without complications weighing 9 pounds, 7 ounces.

Malik’s husband went back to Ukraine to care for family members still living there while she and their children stayed in Littleton until they could all be reunited.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Academy Recovery
Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars
Dougherty County
Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail
Albany Police Department
Albany juvenile arrested in robbery attempt
Lee County
Missing Lee Co. juvenile found
Veronica Yarbrough, 66, was found safe but with minor injuries.
Missing Sylvester woman with dementia found

Latest News

FILE - A USPS logo adorns the back doors of United States Postal Service delivery vehicles as...
New USPS election division will oversee mail-in ballots
Kentucky faces catastrophic flooding. (WKYT)
Governor confirms 8 deaths in devastating Kentucky flooding
Baby Emi was just one of seven children in the whole world with the rare disease by the name of...
South Ga. baby with rare disease passes away, family helping others afflicted with same disease
It took a veterinarian, a plumber and a vet tech 16 hours to free a Florida dog whose paw got...
WATCH: Vets work with plumber to rescue poodle stuck in drain
Sunnyland Farms has 1,760 acres and about 35,000 trees.
Sunnyland Farms gets a global spotlight