Less rain, more heat by this weekend
We're holding on to some of those scattered showers and storms especially in the southwest corner of our viewing area that keeps temperatures at bay 92. That's
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
We’re holding on to some of those scattered showers and storms especially in the southwest corner of our viewing area that keeps temperatures at bay, 92°. That’s still a little below average. But we’re gonna really trend down on the rain chances this weekend and the heat comes. Highs will be in the mid 90s, Heat index values near 105. Taking us into next week rain chances will start to build back by then.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

