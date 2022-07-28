Coffee Co. deputies searching for absconded sex offender.

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee County deputies are looking for a man they say hasn’t reported his address after being convicted of sexual battery.

They say Antonio Demond Burkes, 40, also known as “Yo-Yo”. He also has a scar on his abdomen.

Burkes is 5′8 in height and weighs about 215 pounds.

Deputies said he has ties to Coffee and Colquitt counties. If you see him or know where he is, call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227.

