Canes host prospects for annual camp

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a busy week inside the Storm Dome for the Canes from GSW as the men’s basketball program hosted their now annual prospect camp.

Overall, it’s a time for rising high school players and transfers seeking a new home.

The campers were trying to impress and the Canes were looking for new talent, a big week for Canes head coach Aaron Coombs who is simply eager to grow his program, and this elite camp can be vital in doing just that.

”The main purpose is to obviously guys that we see through recruiting, bring them to campus but I want all the campers to be able to see what a day in the life of one of our players would be like,” said Coombs. “So that’s why we do the practice setting in the beginning, just finished the weight room session and that was rough on a lot of them you know and then they’ll come back and we’ll have another practice session so they’ll get a full good look at what our guys go through every day and that’s kind of the goal.”

Another successful summer for the Canes who will look to bounce back in a big way this winter.

