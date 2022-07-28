Camp of Champs returns to Albany for 38th year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back in the Good Life City, the annual Camp of Champs hosted by Lea Henry and Greg Manning made it’s return to Albany this week.

More than 120 campers, boys and girls have taken over Deerfield-Windsor from ages 5 to 18.

The purpose of the two-week long camp is to teach kids the fundamentals of the game of basketball and skills they can use moving forward.

This camp has become a staple in Albany and for Coach Henry, it’s a great time every single year.

“We appreciate so much the fact that the parents in the community trust us with their children and that they know we’re going to take care of them number one, but we’re going to have a good time teaching them about the game of basketball so that’s what makes it special you know just that we’re having fun with them.”

A fun event that comes to Albany every summer and it is a great time for everyone involved.

