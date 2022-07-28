Bulldogs are ready to make noise in AAA region

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Bulldogs are back with one thing on their mind.

Getting back to the state championship, but this time finishing the job

They make the shift to AAA, and new head coach Jonathan DeLay is excited how his team is growing each day.

Thomasville head football coach, Jonathan DeLay said it's fun to see his seniors grow into new roles (WALB)

“They got a little taste of what it’s like to be at the top of the mountain and we almost got there. And everyday we tell them there’s one of two things happening everyday you either get better or get worse. Right now we’re in acclimation of fall camp period and you’re starting to see guys grow into those leadership roles. We have 30 something juniors on the team last year and they’re now seniors, and that senior group last year had a lot of leaders last year, so they didn’t have to be the vocal guys, they just had to go out and play and execute. But now they’re having to execute and be the vocal leader so it’s fun to watch them grow in those roles” said DeLay.

Although the dogs had some of their best players graduate, their new group of seniors believe they will be a lot more versatile this year.

Thomasville senior linebacker, Evan Wynn said they are more athletic this year. (WALB)

“in my opinion we got more athletes in my opinion I feel like I don’t know. And this year we’re the under dogs in my opinion so I feel like in some sort we got to work a little harder but that’s usual, that’s Thomasville football. We’re going to work hard and we’re going to play. Last year we didn’t really have to lead that much so we got to learn now. We’re catching on real quick. We already started in the middle of the summer. In the beginning we was looking lost looking for somebody else but it’s us. So we’re starting to talk more, we getting everything together like in the weight room coming together more” said senior linebacker, Evan Wynn.

Thomasville will start their season on the road against Brooks County on August 19th.

