VIRAL VIDEO: Officer helps 84-year-old get to her hair appointment

Video of Tennessee cop helping older woman get to hair appointment has gone viral.
By Mary Alice Royse, Carley Gordon and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A video of a Tennessee officer went viral on TikTok after he reportedly helped an older woman get to her hair appointment.

For Murfreesboro Police Department officer Lance Hofmeister, Tuesday was a routine day until he noticed something out of the ordinary on the highway.

“I was driving down Old Fort Parkway and noticed what appeared to be a senior citizen walking down the highway with her walker,” Hofmeister told WSMV.

He then stopped to check on the woman, who he later learned was 84-year-old Elizabeth Goode.

Goode told Hofmeister she had taken a bus from Nashville and was trying to make it to her hair appointment at the Paul Mitchell Hair School a mile up the road. He then offered to give her a lift, and the two chatted.

“I lost my grandmother a couple of years back, and it just gave me that feeling all over again of just the sincere nostalgic kind of … it was a great feeling,” Hofmeister said.

Goode got her perm thanks to an act of service captured on camera and posted on TikTok.

“It was definitely a sweet moment, and I’ll always remember it,” Hofmeister said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

