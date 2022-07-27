Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sylvester police searching for missing woman with dementia

Veronica Yarbrough, 66, missing from the Sylvester area.
Veronica Yarbrough, 66, missing from the Sylvester area.(Sylvester Police Department)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department needs the community’s help finding a missing woman with dementia, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Veronica Yarbrough, 66, was last seen Tuesday inside of Shiba Express, 2402 Georgia Highway 313. Police said Yarbrough will be on foot.

She is 5′4 and weighs about 100 pounds.

Police said family and friends are concerned about Yarbrough’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yarbrough is urged to contact Worth County E-911 at (229) 776-8219 or Officer Edwards at (229) 272-3076.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior was recently painted over with the school's colors
Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
Fulton DA disqualified from investigating alleged election interference by Burt Jones
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
The Georgia Department of Transportation is proposing replacing the Melton Road bridge in Worth...
GDOT proposes replacing Worth Co. wooden bridge
Lowndes County Board of education located on Norman Dr.
Lowndes Co. school lunch program ends for some schools

Latest News

WALB went on the air in 1954 in Albany as Gray TV's first television station.
Gray TV’s Assembly Atlanta roots date back to WALB
WALB
Gray TV’s Assembly Atlanta roots date back to WALB
WALB
More School Zone Redspeed Cameras Likely, Albany
WALB
Ben Hill Co. rehab director behind bars on drug charges