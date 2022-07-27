Sylvester police searching for missing woman with dementia

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department needs the community’s help finding a missing woman with dementia, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Veronica Yarbrough, 66, was last seen Tuesday inside of Shiba Express, 2402 Georgia Highway 313. Police said Yarbrough will be on foot.

She is 5′4 and weighs about 100 pounds.

Police said family and friends are concerned about Yarbrough’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yarbrough is urged to contact Worth County E-911 at (229) 776-8219 or Officer Edwards at (229) 272-3076.

