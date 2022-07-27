Ask the Expert
More speed cameras in Albany school zones likely

By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With school starting in the coming weeks, RedSpeed cameras will be activated once again in the communities that have them. In Albany, that’s the second week of August.

The area on Whispering Pines Road is one of the worst for RedSpeed citations. Over 1,000 were issued last year along the stretch of road.

City Commissioner Jalen Johnson said the city plans to add RedSpeed cameras for schools that need them.

Back in April, more than 4,000 citations are issued a month during the school year. And the city has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. But many drivers believe the school zones are confusing. And some think they’re just another tax to raise revenue.

Johnson said he believes the cameras keep kids safe.

“The goal of it is to change behavior, and to get people to understand that we need to slow down because kid’s lives are in danger when people are speeding as they’re walking to school or getting off the bus. This program is designed to do just that,” Johnson said.

Kids go back to school in the Dougherty County School District on Aug. 15.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

