Lowndes Co. Health Dept. encourage back-to-school immunizations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Every year, the Lowndes County Health Department gets involved with its community to make sure kids have the immunizations they need to return to school.

The health department is encouraging parents to schedule their child’s back-to-school vaccinations early as the end of summer is approaching quickly.

Children have always needed vaccinations for school. But recently the county health department changed when certain vaccinations are due.

Kim Davis, County Nurse Manager for Lowndes County Health Dept. (Source: WALB)

“It’s very important for children to get vaccines to protect themselves and to protect others in the community,” said county nurse manager, Kim Davis. “The meningococcal vaccine is required for students on or after their 16th birthday. It’s also a requirement for them to have before they enter the 11th grade.”

Meningococcal vaccine that students must have on or after their 16th birthday. (Source: WALB)

The health department offers immunizations every day. But children who get them this week or next week at the back-to-school bash will get goodie bags and school supplies. Parents without insurance can still get their children the vaccines they need.

Goodie bags with school supplies and snacks inside for kids who receive immunizations. (Source: WALB)

“We do process insurance for those who have insurance but for individuals who do not have insurance, we have our vaccines for children program. It’s a statewide program that those who do not have insurance all you will have to do is pay an administration fee,” said Kristin Patten, Public Information Officer.

Kristin Patten, Public Information Officer for South Health District. (Source: WALB)

If parents aren’t sure what vaccinations their child may need or if they’re wondering if their child is up to date, they can call the health department and they’ll check their child’s records.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.