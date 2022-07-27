Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An inmate at the Dougherty County Jail was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead, according to jail officials.

On Tuesday, Travoski Shealy was found unresponsive in his cell.

Officials said foul play is not suspected.

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to do an independent investigation into the incident.

Shealy was arrested in connection to a July 2020 homicide.

