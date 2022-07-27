Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Inmate found dead in Dougherty Co. Jail

Dougherty County
Dougherty County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An inmate at the Dougherty County Jail was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead, according to jail officials.

On Tuesday, Travoski Shealy was found unresponsive in his cell.

Officials said foul play is not suspected.

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to do an independent investigation into the incident.

Shealy was arrested in connection to a July 2020 homicide.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County
Missing Lee Co. juvenile found
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
A 43-year-old man was found unresponsive and not breathing when police and the Dooly County...
Vienna death investigation underway
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Latest News

Lee County
Missing Lee Co. juvenile found
Veronica Yarbrough, 66, was found safe but with minor injuries.
Missing Sylvester woman with dementia found
WALB
ATC grant helps those hurt by Hurricane Michael
WALB
Breaking down the monkeypox outbreak in Ga.