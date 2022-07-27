Ask the Expert
A few showers as temps rise

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hit or miss showers and storms possible in a few areas into early evening. Bermuda High dominates our summer weather which keeps rain chances slim the rest of the week. Daily rain chances bring only a few showers while most remain dry. This time of the year fronts don’t push south. Our rainfall comes from the Gulf coast and Atlantic sea breeze.

Summer heat holds with near to slightly above average temperatures. Highs top mid 90s but with high humidity it’ll feel hotter more like 100-106°. Other than a few evening showers nights remain warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

In the tropics amazingly quiet. Tropical storm development isn’t expected over the next 5 days. Look for that to change in August as it typically becomes busy.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

