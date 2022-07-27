Christian Recovery Rehab Center director behind bars

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A Ben Hill County rehab director is now behind bars. This comes after he was arrested on drug charges.

Hank Stevenson is the director of the Christian Recovery Center. He was pulled over Monday evening for having an illegal tint. Police say he was found with crack cocaine in his possession.

Fitzgerald Police Captain James Tilley says Stevenson has two rehab locations. One in Ben Hill County and the other in Dublin.

He was charged with one count of a controlled substance, which is a violation of Georgia’s Substance Control Act. He is also being charged with one count of possession of a drug-related object.

The Fitzgerald Police Department and the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office are working together on the investigation.

Stevenson is currently in the Ben Hill County Jail.

