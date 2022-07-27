Ask the Expert
Briefly wetter then drier and hotter

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with isolated showers pushing north across portions of SGA Wednesday evening. Southeast flow has kept variably cloudy conditions with some clearing. Showers are ending therefore dry through the evening.

This rather stagnant weather pattern continues through next week. Other than scattered showers tomorrow summer heat and humidity prevails with little cooling from Mother Nature.

For the weekend rather quiet as rain chances drop to around 20%. Highs top mid-upper 90s while feels like readings climb to 105°.

Hot mid-upper 90s stick around next week. Look for rain chances to slowly climb into midweek.

Rather quiet in the tropics thanks to the Saharan Dust inhibiting tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters are projecting an above average season that’ll get underway in August.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Aunt of Schley County murder victim creates GoFundMe account for funeral expenses
