Albany military appreciation breakfast honors several marines

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several marines were honored at the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Rise and Shine event.

A few commanding officers even participated in a panel discussion at the event that was held for the first time since 2019.

Col. Kirk Spangenberg is the Commanding Officer for the Marine Corps Command and said the event was the best way to show appreciation.

Col. Kirk Spangenberg is the Commanding Officer for the Marine Corps Command and said the event was the best way to show appreciation.

“This is an opportunity for the chamber and the folks at the base and the logistics command to come together to honor some of the young marines that have performed very well,” Spangenberg said. “As well as to introduce what we do on the base and what we do in the Marine Corps Logistics Command.”

Col. Michael Fitzgerald, Commanding Officer of the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, said the relationship between the community and the marine corps is essential.

“It helps the community understand what the base does. And more importantly, it helps the base understand the community,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s the interface working together that begins right here at these places.”

One of the things discussed at Wednesday’s event, which the marine corps actively works on, was energy.

Barbara Rivera Holmes, the President & CEO of Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said energy isn’t a problem in Albany.

“What we heard today was the net 0 energy security which means Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany is completely secure in energy,” Holmes said. “Independent of any other organization. And so that’s massive. It’s the first instillation in the entire U.S. Department of Defense to reach net 0 capabilities and is now a model for other installations.”

Holmes adds that Albany is in the lead when it comes to things like energy security and innovation.

