Albany juvenile arrested in robbery attempt

Albany Police Department
Albany Police Department(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a robbery by sudden snatching, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police responded to Dollar General, 1411 Dawson Road in reference to a robbery.

The victim, an elderly woman, reported that as she was exiting the store, she was approached by a young male.

She stated that the man grabbed her purse and as she was attempting to hold on to the purse, she was dragged to the ground, causing injuries to her arm and leg.

Through store surveillance, the suspect was identified and later determined to be a juvenile on July 26.

He was arrested for robbery by sudden snatching and inflicting pain to persons 65 or older. The juvenile was taken to Albany Regional YDC.

Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

