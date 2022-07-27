2 Southwest Ga. Boys & Girls Clubs awarded grants from Taco Bell Foundation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Taco Bell is giving back to Southwest Georgia students with a grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany were awarded over $26,000 and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Moultrie-Colquitt County received $10,000 from the Taco Bell Foundation.

A release from the foundation says the funds will go toward college prep sessions and campus tours, workforce readiness programs, tutoring, mentoring, and other programs that educate and inspire the next generation of leaders.

“It’s a privilege to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation in educating and inspiring young people nationwide,” said Marjorie Perlman, Chief Marketing Officer of Tacala Companies. “Together, we are working to break down barriers to education for future leaders.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Moultrie-Colquitt County are two of more than 400+ youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of the $7 million in community grants presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year.

The foundation said the grants are an example of its mission to break down barriers to education and fuel young people’s boldest ambitions.

“We are proud that the work we do through our Community Grants program connects young people with the resources and opportunities they need to learn and drive change,” said Jennifer Bradbury, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation.

