Vienna death investigation underway

A 43-year-old man was found unresponsive and not breathing when police and the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call on Popular Street.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Vienna, according to the Vienna Police Department.

A 43-year-old man, later identified as Stanley Burnam, was found unresponsive and not breathing when police and the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call on Popular Street.

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time.

The body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

