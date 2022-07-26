Tax dollars legal dispute between Tift Co., City of Tifton continues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The ongoing legal dispute between the City of Tifton and Tift County continues.

The dispute is over tax dollars. Every 10 years, local option sales tax, also known as LOST, is negotiated between the city and the county to decide who gets what.

On Thursday, the mayor of Tifton sent WALB a press release regarding the situation. Mayor Julie Smith said the county commissioner’s plan to let the sales tax expire would harm the entire county and all of their constituents.

“The City of Tifton is issuing calls for negotiations on an issue that benefits the county and all its cities, and the county just issues ultimatums, threatening a policy change that would hurt all Tift citizens as leverage in ongoing lawsuits. The county’s position is that we’re willing and able to harm the entire county, so long as the cities feel most of the pain. Property owners and business owners in the county are played as pawns here. The county has said it has the reserves to bridge the gap in revenue, but I’ll remind the commissioners that money in reserves comes from the taxpayers they’re hurting.”

You can read the full press release from the city of Tifton below:

In a press release Monday from Tift County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tony McBrayer, the commissioner said it’s the county’s goal to negotiate the distribution of the local option sales tax with the cities of TyTy, Omega and Tifton and reach a fair and equitable agreement on how to divide those sales tax proceeds.

The release says, in part:

Make no mistake, it is the City of Tifton’s refusal to engage in meaningful negotiations with Tift County that jeopardizes LOST. The county has made an offer and, in its offer, provided a detailed report and analysis of the criteria established by state law for the determination of LOST distributions. The city refused to review or even discuss the county’s offer to settle all issues between them. The City of Tifton now refuses to return to the negotiating table unless LOST is the only topic of consideration.

You can read the full release from Tift County below:

