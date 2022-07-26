Ask the Expert
Tax dollars legal dispute between Tift Co., City of Tifton continues

Downtown Tifton
Downtown Tifton(walb)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The ongoing legal dispute between the City of Tifton and Tift County continues.

The dispute is over tax dollars. Every 10 years, local option sales tax, also known as LOST, is negotiated between the city and the county to decide who gets what.

On Thursday, the mayor of Tifton sent WALB a press release regarding the situation. Mayor Julie Smith said the county commissioner’s plan to let the sales tax expire would harm the entire county and all of their constituents.

You can read the full press release from the city of Tifton below:

In a press release Monday from Tift County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tony McBrayer, the commissioner said it’s the county’s goal to negotiate the distribution of the local option sales tax with the cities of TyTy, Omega and Tifton and reach a fair and equitable agreement on how to divide those sales tax proceeds.

The release says, in part:

You can read the full release from Tift County below:

