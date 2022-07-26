Man wanted in June deadly Lanier Co. shooting

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man in connection to a homicide that happened in mid-June.

Rodarious “Rod” Swanson, 24, is wanted in connection to the death of Savion McRae.

Swanson is described as 5′6, 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and short, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103 or the GBI Tip Line at (1 800) 597-8477.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.