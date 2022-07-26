Ask the Expert
Man wanted in June deadly Lanier Co. shooting

Rodarious Swanson, 24, is wanted in connection to the death of Savion McRae.
Rodarious Swanson, 24, is wanted in connection to the death of Savion McRae.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man in connection to a homicide that happened in mid-June.

Rodarious “Rod” Swanson, 24, is wanted in connection to the death of Savion McRae.

Swanson is described as 5′6, 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and short, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103 or the GBI Tip Line at (1 800) 597-8477.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

