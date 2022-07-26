Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.

Lashawnda Bailey, 16, was last seen in the Miller Road area on Sunday, shortly before 1:30 a.m.

She is described as 5′7, 137 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

