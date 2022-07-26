Ask the Expert
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

She was last seen on Sunday in the Miller Road area.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.

Lashawnda Bailey, 16, was last seen in the Miller Road area on Sunday, shortly before 1:30 a.m.

She is described as 5′7, 137 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

