Gray TV’s Assembly Atlanta roots date back to WALB

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the biggest film industry projects in Georgia can be traced directly to Albany and WALB News 10.

Assembly Atlanta is a multi-million dollar studio facility and sound stage development now under construction, just north of Atlanta in Doraville.

Gray TV’s Assembly Atlanta construction (WALB)

Assembly Atlanta is owned by Gray Television, also the owner of WALB. WALB’s Jim Wallace went to see the building of the new development, and look at its history which traces directly back to Albany.

“Anywhere you go on the whole project is set ups to be filmable.”

Benji Gilland, one of the men in charge of building Georgia’s next biggest film industry complexes, took Wallace on a tour of Assembly Atlanta.

It is a 135-acre, $140 million-dollar development, anchored by eight large building studio complexes. Each of these approximately 5-story tall buildings will be a fully equipped television and film production facility and soon home to 4000 full-time employees.

“I think the Assembly Project is going to be a seminal project for the whole film industry,” Gray Television CEO Hilton Howell said.

Hilton Howell, Gray Television CEO (WALB)

It’s called Assembly Atlanta because it is being built on the former site of the General Motors Assembly Plant, one of the largest manufacturing sites in Georgia built in the late 1940′s. Now, the car-making plant is down, and a movie-making super site is going up in its place.

NBC Universal has signed on with Gray Television to manage the studios.

“Bringing NBC Universal, the largest content producer in the world, to Georgia on a permanent basis, is really a milestone,” Howell said.

Assembly Atlanta’s roots extend back to Albany.

WALB went on the air in 1954 in Albany as Gray TV’s first television station. A seed was planted by former Mayor James H. Gray, to bring entertainment and information to Southwest Georgia.

WALB went on the air in 1954 in Albany as Gray TV's first television station. (WALB)

“It’s wonderful for one company to be there from the introduction of color television to high definition television to next-gen television. And then to open up Georgia to the world through the broader film industry. It’s really exciting and it’s been a wonderful run,” Howell said.

A run that has led to this massive Gray TV development will attract people and companies from across the globe to Georgia, making entertainment of all genres, from gaming to digital, to television and film at Assembly Atlanta. And from here across the state.

“You are going to see productions being shot in Albany and all through Southwest Georgia. Because it’s just such a beautiful part of the world. Makes a natural place to make movies. And it’s great jobs,” Howell said.

From one small TV station, today Gray Television has grown to 113 television markets across the United States, and soon the biggest film industry development in Georgia. Assembly Atlanta will produce content seen around the world. A point of pride for the WALB family.

Assembly Atlanta is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023, with film and television production to start soon after.

