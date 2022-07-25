Wife, husband identified after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A husband and wife have been identified that were involved in an apparent murder-suicide at a Hinesville shopping center.

Christopher Williams, 35, and Terrica Williams, 36, both died Friday, according to the Hinesville Police Department. The police chief said it appears the man shot his wife and then shot himself.

A witness at the scene said the woman in a vehicle was being chased by the man in a pickup. The woman parked at the Liberty Square Shopping Center and ran into a business with the man chasing her and firing shots.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Special Reaction Team went into the business and found the couple’s bodies in the back of the business.

Fort Stewart identified the man as Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Williams. He was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division as a culinary specialist and served as a culinary management noncommissioned officer.

“On behalf of the entire division, I wish to convey my sincerest condolences to both families in the wake of this tragic and shocking incident,” said Maj. Gen, Charles D. Costanza, the commanding general of 3rd ID and Fort Stewart. “We are working closely with local authorities during their investigation and are providing as much support as we can to both families during this very difficult time.”

Williams served on active duty for 15 years and deployed five times, including one combat deployment to Iraq.

The incident remains under investigation by local authorities and the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division.

