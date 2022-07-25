Ask the Expert
South Ga. kindergartner gets check for college savings

By Fallon Howard
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHELLMAN, Ga. (WALB) - It’s one of the most common clichés for parents — kids grow up fast.

But any parent with adult children would tell you they wish they had more time to save for their kids’ college education.

It’s never too early to start saving for college. Some say to start as early as kindergarten.

Daniel Craft has more money in his college savings account than most kids his age. He won a sweepstake for $1,500. The sweepstake was sponsored by the Path2College 529 plan and the Department of Early Care And Learning.

Craft’s school, Southwest Georgia Stem Charter School, got the same amount to help with school supplies for their classrooms.

Ginger Almon, left, is the principal of Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School.
Ginger Almon, left, is the principal of Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School.(Source: WALB)

“This year, we received an email from DECAL promoting the sweepstakes that they were offered, and I shared it on our Facebook page. So that began our partnership with them,” said Ginger Almon, principal of Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School.

Craft said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

“So, we have police officers come out, ambulances all that during our career week at school, but other opportunities. You know that we’re looking forward to this year as we grow our school. We have an 11th grade added this year and we’re beginning dual enrollment for those students to go ahead and further their career goals through that as well,” said Almon.

Craft was one of only three students in Georgia to have been chosen for this award.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

