Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Mail carrier helps girl, 6, after mom overdoses in car

Police say the girl's mother admitted to taking a fentanyl pill. She is facing several criminal charges. (KMGH, WHEAT RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KMGH) - A Colorado mail carrier is being hailed a hero for helping a 6-year-old in danger. The girl was stuck in a car after her mother experienced a drug overdose.

Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, had been on the job for less than two months when he spotted a car idling on the side of the road on July 16, as he completed his route in Wheat Ridge.

What he saw and heard from inside that car made him call 911.

“What really caught my attention was hearing a child’s voice. There was a child in the back seat that was yelling,” Russell said. “The closer I got, I heard, ‘My mommy’s dead?’”

Russell ran over to the car, dropping his mail on the way, to make sure the 6-year-old girl got safely out of the back seat. He then checked on her mother.

“She was slumped over,” he said.

Wheat Ridge Police say the girl’s mother had overdosed. By the time officers arrived, she’d woken up. She then admitted to them she’d taken a fentanyl pill, as captured on body camera video.

The woman’s daughter told officers about what she saw and about Russell helping her.

“It hit a chord a lot of different ways but mainly in the sense that any time, I hear a child’s voice that sounds anything like that, it’s pretty immediate,” Russell said.

Everyone involved, including officers, is calling the mail carrier a hero.

“I’m very grateful that he was there to help the child in the situation, so that she had someone there that she can trust,” Officer Kylee Fischer said.

Russell, however, has been humble about his actions.

“Just right place at the right time. Just doing my job,” he said.

The girl’s mother now faces several criminal charges, including child abuse and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowndes County Board of education located on Norman Dr.
Lowndes Co. school lunch program ends for some schools
Marlena Hurst has been missing since December of 2020.
Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
The first case has been identified in Albany through an initial test by the Department of...
2 Monkeypox cases identified in SWGA
Handcuffs on desk
1 arrested in Valdosta homicide

Latest News

California's fast-moving Oak Fire has burned more than 15,000 acres and forced thousands to...
Wildfires burn in California as U.S. heatwave persists
A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty while responding to a report of...
Ohio deputy killed by gunfire at mobile home park
Police say the girl's mother admitted to taking a fentanyl pill. She is facing several criminal...
Mail carrier called a hero after helping 6-year-old whose mom overdosed
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los...
Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park