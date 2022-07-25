Ask the Expert
Heating up with less rain

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With an active Gulf coast sea breeze isolated showers became scattered late afternoon into early evening. Showers gradually end leaving behind a warm and muggy night as lows drop into the mid 70s.

This week’s the Bermuda High dominates our weather pattern. Rain chances drop to and under 30% while summer heat builds. With very little rain and more sunshine, hotter mid 90s and high humidity will have it feeling more like 100-105°. Be safe by staying hydrated and cool!

In the tropics amazingly quiet with no storm development over the next 5 days. Look for that to change in August as it typically becomes busy.

