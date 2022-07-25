Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GDOT proposes replacing Worth Co. wooden bridge

The Georgia Department of Transportation is proposing replacing the Melton Road bridge in Worth...
The Georgia Department of Transportation is proposing replacing the Melton Road bridge in Worth County.(Source: Georgia Department of Transportation)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POULAN, Ga. (WALB) - A decaying wood bridge in Worth County could soon get a $1.2 million makeover.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is proposing replacing the Melton Road bridge in Worth County.

The bridge was built in 1986 and the “creosote-soaked timber is decaying, splitting and cracking,” GDOT officials said in a release.

GDOT’s proposal is to replace the 72-foot-long bridge with a bridge that will be 120 feet long. The new bridge would also wider with two, 10-foot lanes and two-foot shoulders.

“The new bridge would be built in the same spot so the road is expected to close for eight to 12 months for construction. Detour roads would be Spooner Road, Bobcat Road, state Route (SR) 33, PT Salter Road and SR 256. The public would be notified in advance of the closure,” GDOT officials said.

Currently, construction is anticipated to start sometime in 2025.

“(The bridge) has got a six-ton load limit on it now. It gets farm equipment and periodically it gets logging trucks. There are probably six or seven houses on either side of the bridge. When we get heavy rainfall, that bridge has taken all it can take of water. There’s nothing we can put in there that’s going to handle the water other than a bridge,” said John Merritt III, Worth County director of public works.

The $1.2 million cost to replace the bridge includes preliminary engineering, right of way purchase and construction, according to GDOT.

GDOT officials said it will gather public input on the project. Written statements can be submitted to State Environmental Administrator Eric Duff, Georgia Department of Transportation, 600 W. Peachtree St. NW – 16th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30308. Comments submitted online and by mail will be accepted until Aug. 31.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowndes County Board of education located on Norman Dr.
Lowndes Co. school lunch program ends for some schools
Marlena Hurst has been missing since December of 2020.
Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
The first case has been identified in Albany through an initial test by the Department of...
2 Monkeypox cases identified in SWGA
He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the...
1 arrested in Valdosta homicide

Latest News

Albany motorcycle club pleads with drivers to slow down after losing a beloved member in a crash.
Albany motorcycle club promotes safe driving even after Operation Slow Down
The exterior was recently painted over with the school's colors
Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening
Albany motorcycle club promotes safe driving even after Operation Slow Down
Albany motorcycle club promotes safe driving even after Operation Slow Down
Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening
Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening