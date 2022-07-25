GDOT proposes replacing Worth Co. wooden bridge

POULAN, Ga. (WALB) - A decaying wood bridge in Worth County could soon get a $1.2 million makeover.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is proposing replacing the Melton Road bridge in Worth County.

The bridge was built in 1986 and the “creosote-soaked timber is decaying, splitting and cracking,” GDOT officials said in a release.

GDOT’s proposal is to replace the 72-foot-long bridge with a bridge that will be 120 feet long. The new bridge would also wider with two, 10-foot lanes and two-foot shoulders.

“The new bridge would be built in the same spot so the road is expected to close for eight to 12 months for construction. Detour roads would be Spooner Road, Bobcat Road, state Route (SR) 33, PT Salter Road and SR 256. The public would be notified in advance of the closure,” GDOT officials said.

Currently, construction is anticipated to start sometime in 2025.

“(The bridge) has got a six-ton load limit on it now. It gets farm equipment and periodically it gets logging trucks. There are probably six or seven houses on either side of the bridge. When we get heavy rainfall, that bridge has taken all it can take of water. There’s nothing we can put in there that’s going to handle the water other than a bridge,” said John Merritt III, Worth County director of public works.

The $1.2 million cost to replace the bridge includes preliminary engineering, right of way purchase and construction, according to GDOT.

GDOT officials said it will gather public input on the project. Written statements can be submitted to State Environmental Administrator Eric Duff, Georgia Department of Transportation, 600 W. Peachtree St. NW – 16th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30308. Comments submitted online and by mail will be accepted until Aug. 31.

